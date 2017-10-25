Sociologists study inequality for a living. The field is also relatively diverse. Panels at sociology conferences — unlike some of their counterparts in traditionally male-dominated fields — usually reflect both of those facts.

So a preliminary list of panels for the upcoming annual meeting of the Eastern Sociological Society that included two women of 16 academics total startled some earlier this week. It also led to a public debate about professional comportment and the purpose of scholarly meetings.

“If you don’t see a problem here, you might be a part of the problem here,” tweeted Matthew W. Hughey, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Connecticut, in response to the list on the Eastern Sociological Society’s homepage. As of Monday, it listed plenary sessions by two male speakers, both from Harvard University; the society’s president, Victor Nee, a professor at Cornell University; and 11 presidential panels with “leading scholars.” Nine were men.

Hughey echoed thoughts others had already expressed on Facebook, though his tweet attracted posts from like-minded sociologists who said they were stunned by the apparent lack of diversity among panelists. Some said they planned to skip the meeting.

By Tuesday, the homepage had been updated to include many more women as speakers within the panels listed. Among other changes, it included a lecture by Grace Kao, a professor of sociology at Yale University; the name of the society’s female vice president, Vilna Bashi Treitler, a professor of sociology at the University of California at Santa Barbara (formerly of the City University of New York’s Graduate Center); and a new panel proposal from Treitler, on “power and paradigm” in sociology.

Most of the female panelists included in the new list had previously agreed to speak at the conference, meaning they had not been asked to appear merely as a result of the controversy. But Treitler said Tuesday that she had pitched her panel specifically in response to the first list.

“There’s a bigger issue here — it’s not just about inclusion, it’s about hierarchy and power in the academy,” she said.

In the interim, according to an email obtained by Inside Higher Ed, Nee, the society president, emailed Hughey — copying society's entire executive committee, of which Hughey is part — to ask that he retract his criticism of the conference.

“I am writing to say that your recent Twitter is violates norms of collegiality and academic values of the Eastern Sociological Society,” Nee wrote, saying that he’d promoted a recent talk by Hughey at Cornell. “As president of the [society], I request an apology and retraction of your Twitter post.… [It] shows an un-collegial disposition, one that is in conflict with your responsibility” as a committee member.

Asked about the email Tuesday, Hughey said it was “inappropriate” and that it could have a chilling effect on academics’ willingness to promote change from within their fields.

Richard Alba, a professor of sociology at Cornell University and past president of the society, also criticized Hughey via Twitter, saying that his “comment reveals sociology's widening cleavages.” In another tweet to Hughey, he wrote, “And I’m frankly surprised to see this announcement derided by a member of the [executive committee]—you are one, right, Matthew?”

In another post that was criticized by a number of sociologists beyond Hughey, Alba defined a meeting as “a chance for junior colleagues to interact with luminaries. To me, there’s nothing out of the ordinary about advertising…”

Gender imbalances aside, Hughey told Inside Higher Ed, the full speaker list remains elitist, with 31 of 53 highlighted speakers coming from the Ivy League. While some may defend this as featuring the “best and brightest” speakers, he said, “I’d say the definition of ‘best and brightest’ is contested, and not shared.”

Treitler agreed, saying meetings, in her view, are a place for intellectual back-and-forth, not to idolize a very particular definition of senior scholars. “This is how scholarship is made."

Nee did not immediately respond to questions via email. In an interview, Alba said the Eastern society has a particular reputation for diversity and inclusion in terms of race, gender and institution type; he served as its president when he was a professor at the State University of New York at Albany, for example, he said. So it’s somewhat puzzling that there’s so much “upset” over “a very skimpy statement of the program.… It bothers me as a scholar to see people rush to judgment in this way.”

Nazli Kibria, a professor of sociology at Boston University and the society’s president-elect, said she agreed to talk on a presidential panel months ago, forgot about it, and was reminded when she saw her name on the updated list. While she said she understood her colleagues’ concerns about diversity and inclusion, she said the Eastern society conference is a place where many sociologists present their first papers because it is actually so inclusive. She chalked the debate up to a “bureaucratic mishap.”

“I’m troubled that this whole discussion is not giving a true picture of what this organization is,” Kibria added. “Relatively speaking, compared to other groups, this is pretty inclusive.”