This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Ethan Keiser, founder and CEO of StudyTree.

In the discussion with the host Rodney B. Murray, Keiser talks about how the app -- which the company calls a "personal assistant" focused on students' academic performance -- uses artificial intelligence to analyze students’ grades and behavioral patterns to construct customized recommendations.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.