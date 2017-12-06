search
Newly Tenured … at Bucknell, Prairie State, Tennessee Tech
December 6, 2017
Bucknell University
- Marcellus Andrews, economics
- Michelle Oswald Beiler, civil and environmental engineering
- Paul Botelho, music
- Claire Campbell, history
- Kevin Gilmore, civil and environmental engineering
- Will Kerber, chemistry
- Khalil Saucier, Africana studies
- Nate Siegel, mechanical engineering
Prairie State College, in Illinois
- Brian Donovan, information technology
- Joshua Green, communication
- Jonathan Pierre, music production
Tennessee Tech University
- Sean Alley, economics
- Julie Baker, curriculum and instruction
- Jason Beach, curriculum and instruction
- Rabie Belkacemi, electrical and computer engineering
- Janet Coonce, chemistry
- Philip Davis, history
- Kristen Deiter, English
- Syed Hasan, electrical and computer engineering
- Ann Hellmann, nursing
- Martha Howard, curriculum and instruction
- Janet Isbell, curriculum and instruction
- Xiaohua Jiang, chemistry
- Alfred Kalyanapu, civil and environmental engineering
- Malinda Lloyd, curriculum and instruction
- Charles Luke, counseling and psychology
- Jacob Metz, communication
- Justin Murdock, biology
- Steven Seiler, sociology
- Martin Sheehan, German
- Cara Sisk, human ecology
- Brian Williams, English
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Philosophy Full-Time Tenure Track Faculty
- Harper College
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Technical Director (F692)
- Azusa Pacific University - Azusa
- Arts & Humanities jobs
- Program Director for Web Design (F693)
- Azusa Pacific University - Azusa
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!