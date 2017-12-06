Newly Tenured … at Bucknell, Prairie State, Tennessee Tech

By

Scott Jaschik
December 6, 2017
Comments
 

Bucknell University

  • Marcellus Andrews, economics
  • Michelle Oswald Beiler, civil and environmental engineering
  • Paul Botelho, music
  • Claire Campbell, history
  • Kevin Gilmore, civil and environmental engineering
  • Will Kerber, chemistry
  • Khalil Saucier, Africana studies
  • Nate Siegel, mechanical engineering

Prairie State College, in Illinois

  • Brian Donovan, information technology
  • Joshua Green, communication
  • Jonathan Pierre, music production

Tennessee Tech University

  • Sean Alley, economics
  • Julie Baker, curriculum and instruction
  • Jason Beach, curriculum and instruction
  • Rabie Belkacemi, electrical and computer engineering
  • Janet Coonce, chemistry
  • Philip Davis, history
  • Kristen Deiter, English
  • Syed Hasan, electrical and computer engineering
  • Ann Hellmann, nursing
  • Martha Howard, curriculum and instruction
  • Janet Isbell, curriculum and instruction
  • Xiaohua Jiang, chemistry
  • Alfred Kalyanapu, civil and environmental engineering
  • Malinda Lloyd, curriculum and instruction
  • Charles Luke, counseling and psychology
  • Jacob Metz, communication
  • Justin Murdock, biology
  • Steven Seiler, sociology
  • Martin Sheehan, German
  • Cara Sisk, human ecology
  • Brian Williams, English

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

References and Citations for All
Arrests, Anger, Anxiety
as Grad Students Visit Paul Ryan's Office
Handing Off DeVry

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Judge Orders Wesleyan to Reinstate Fraternity

Moody's Downgrades Higher Education's Outlook

Focus Is Title IX in Hearing for OCR Nominee

Accreditor Lifts Louisville Probation

Academic Minute: Social Media and Exercise Motivation

$250 Million Gift for Columbia Medical School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top