You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE
Students walk across the University of Pennsylvania campus.

Penn had $175 million in federal funding frozen in March.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images

After the University of Pennsylvania agreed to strip a trans athlete’s awards and comply with the Trump administration’s other demands, the Education Department said Wednesday that the university will get its federal funding back, Bloomberg News and CNN reported.

The administration had paused $175 million in funding to the university because Penn “infamously permitted a male to compete on its women’s swimming team,” an official said in March. After the funding freeze, the Education Department said in April that Penn violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by allowing Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, to compete on Penn’s women’s swimming team in 2022. (That decision followed NCAA policies at the time as well as Title IX.)

In order to resolve the civil rights investigation, Penn had to agree to three demands including “restoring” swimming awards and honors that were “misappropriated” to trans women athletes and apologizing to cisgender women who competed with Thomas. Penn officials said this week that the agreement ends “an investigation that, if unresolved, could have had significant and lasting implications for the University of Pennsylvania.”

After announcing the agreement, Penn quickly began complying. CNN reported that Thomas is no longer included on a list of women’s swimming records. The document now notes, according to CNN, that “competing under eligibility rules in effect at the time, Lia Thomas set program records in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle during the 2021–22 season.”

Most Popular

Advertisement

Next Story

A black and white collage of torn-up strips of paper, each printed with the word "DEMOCRACY."
Opinion
Views
Democracy Lives in Our Daily Habits

Nurturing humility and listening skills in our classrooms and campus interactions can be a powerful tool for strength

Written By

Katherine Knott

Share This Article

Found In

Government Athletics

More from Quick Takes

Clare Shipman, a light-skinned woman with brown hair, speaks to Congress in a blue blazer
Quick Takes
Lawmakers Confront Columbia President About Old Messages
Santa Ono, an Asian man with black hair, wearing glasses and a dark suit with a yellow tie.
Quick Takes
USF Ditches Search Firm That Helped U of Florida Pick Ono
Columbia University inscribed on the Library facade
Quick Takes
Middle States Gives Columbia a Warning