The Pulse: Accessibility and Translation
January 3, 2018
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Calvin Shum, CEO of Lovoco, whose speech and translation technologies include bilingual subtitling.
In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, Shum discusses applications for making live and recorded lectures more accessible, among other things.
Here are transcripts of the podcast (in English and German).
The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.
Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.
