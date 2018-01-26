In this month's episode of The Pulse podcast, Rodney B. Murray discusses USciences eLearning 3.0, the conference that his institution, the University of the Sciences, is holding March 7.

Murray, host of The Pulse, explores the conference's 16-year history and the highlights of this year's agenda, including a keynote from Bryan Alexander and a panel on the future of higher education.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.