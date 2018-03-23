Congressional negotiators late Wednesday reached an agreement on a bill to fund the government through the rest of the 2018 fiscal year, which began in October.

In general the bill increases spending for most programs important to higher education, in many cases significantly so.

The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress in 2017, proposed by the Trump administration and agreed upon in this week's compromise.

Both houses must pass the bill by Friday to avoid another government shutdown.