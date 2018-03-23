Congress's Budget for Higher Ed, by the Numbers
Most student aid programs would see increases approaching 15 percent, science agencies more modest but still significant boosts.
March 23, 2018
Congressional negotiators late Wednesday reached an agreement on a bill to fund the government through the rest of the 2018 fiscal year, which began in October.
In general the bill increases spending for most programs important to higher education, in many cases significantly so.
The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress in 2017, proposed by the Trump administration and agreed upon in this week's compromise.
Both houses must pass the bill by Friday to avoid another government shutdown.
|2017 Appropriation (millions)
|2018 Proposed
(millions)
|2018 Negotiated
(millions)
|% Change, 2017 to 2018
|EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
|Financial Aid Programs
|Maximum Pell Grant (not in millions)
|$5,920
|$5,920
|$6,095
|3%
|Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants
|733
|0
|840
|14.6%
|Federal Work-Study
|990
|500
|1,130
|14.2%
|Institutional Aid
|Strengthening Institutions
|87
|0
|99
|14.5%
|Strengthening Tribal Colleges
|28
|28
|32
|16.4%
|Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving Institutions
|14
|14
|16
|15.9%
|Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
|245
|244
|280
|14.3%
|Strengthening Historically Black Graduate Institutions
|63
|63
|72
|13.9%
|Strengthening Predominantly Black Institutions
|10
|10
|11
|11.1%
|Strengthening Asian-American and Native American/Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions
|3
|3
|4
|21.2%
|Strengthening Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions
|3
|3
|4
|21.2%
|Minority Science and Engineering Improvement
|10
|10
|11
|14.6%
|Aid for Hispanic-Serving Institutions
|108
|108
|123
|14.3%
|Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans
|10
|10
|11
|14.6%
|Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions
|8
|8
|9
|8.4%
|National Technical Institute for the Deaf
|70
|70
|73
|4.4%
|Gallaudet University
|121
|121
|128
|5.8%
|Howard U
|222
|222
|233
|5%
|HBCU Capital Financing
|20
|20
|30
|47.1%
|Student Assistance
|TRIO Programs
|950
|808
|1,010
|6.3%
|GEAR UP
|340
|219
|350
|2.9%
|Special Programs for Migrant Students
|45
|45
|45
|1.1%
|Child Care Access
|15
|0
|50
|231.1%
|Program for Students With Intellectual Disabilities
|12
|12
|12
|1.7%
|Career-Technical/Adult Education
|Perkins State Grants
|1,118
|949
|1,193
|6.7%
|Adult Education
|582
|486
|617
|6%
|Graduate Education
|Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need
|28
|6
|23
|-17.9%
|Other Areas
|Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education
|0
|0
|6,000
|n/a
|International Education and Foreign Language Studies
|72
|0
|72
|0%
|Teacher Quality Partnerships
|43
|0
|43
|-0.2%
|Office for Civil Rights
|109
|107
|117
|7.3%
|Inspector General
|59
|61
|61
|3.2%
|Institute of Education Sciences
|Research, Development and Dissemination
|188
|195
|193
|2.7%
|Statistics
|110
|112
|110
|0%
|Statewide Data Systems
|32
|34
|32
|0%
|LABOR DEPARTMENT
|Adult Employment and Training
|815
|490
|846
|3.8%
|Dislocated Workers Training
|1,242
|732
|1,262
|1.6%
|Apprenticeship Grants
|95
|90
|145
|52.6%
|STATE DEPARTMENT
|Educational and Cultural Exchanges
|590
|285
|646
|9.5%
|OTHER AGENCIES
|National Endowment for the Humanities
|150
|42
|153
|2.1%
|Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
|11
|7
|12
|9.1%
|Institute for Museum and Library Sciences
|231
|23
|240
|3.9%
|AmeriCorps
|386
|2
|412
|6.7%
|Department of Defense Basic Research
|2,077
|2,240
|2,343
|12.8%
|National Institutes of Health
|33,260
|25,833
|36,161
|8.7%
|Health Workforce Training
|839
|383
|1,061
|26.5%
|National Aeronautics and Space Administration Science
|5,765
|5,712
|6,222
|7.9%
|Department of Energy Science
|5,392
|4,473
|6,260
|16.1%
|National Science Foundation
|7,472
|6,653
|7,767
|3.9%
|--Research
|6,034
|5,362
|6,334
|5%
|Education
|880
|761
|902
|2.5%
|Facilities
|209
|183
|183
|-12.4%
|Commerce Department National Institute of Standards and Technology
|688
|600
|725
|5.4%
|Agriculture Department Research
|1,362
|1,253
|1,408
|3.4%
