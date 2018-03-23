Print This

Congress's Budget for Higher Ed, by the Numbers

Most student aid programs would see increases approaching 15 percent, science agencies more modest but still significant boosts.

By

Doug Lederman
March 23, 2018
Congressional negotiators late Wednesday reached an agreement on a bill to fund the government through the rest of the 2018 fiscal year, which began in October.

In general the bill increases spending for most programs important to higher education, in many cases significantly so.

The table below shows rounded figures for the amounts appropriated by Congress in 2017, proposed by the Trump administration and agreed upon in this week's compromise.

Both houses must pass the bill by Friday to avoid another government shutdown.

  2017 Appropriation (millions) 2018 Proposed
(millions)		 2018 Negotiated
(millions)		 % Change, 2017 to 2018
EDUCATION DEPARTMENT        
Financial Aid Programs        
Maximum Pell Grant (not in millions) $5,920 $5,920 $6,095 3%
Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants 733 0 840 14.6%
Federal Work-Study 990 500 1,130 14.2%
Institutional Aid        
Strengthening Institutions 87 0 99 14.5%
Strengthening Tribal Colleges 28 28 32 16.4%
Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving Institutions 14 14 16 15.9%
Strengthening Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) 245 244 280 14.3%
Strengthening Historically Black Graduate Institutions 63 63 72 13.9%
Strengthening Predominantly Black Institutions 10 10 11 11.1%
Strengthening Asian-American and Native American/Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions 3 3 4 21.2%
Strengthening Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions 3 3 4 21.2%
Minority Science and Engineering Improvement 10 10 11 14.6%
Aid for Hispanic-Serving Institutions 108 108 123 14.3%
Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans 10 10 11 14.6%
Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions 8 8 9 8.4%
National Technical Institute for the Deaf 70 70 73 4.4%
Gallaudet University 121 121 128 5.8%
Howard U 222 222 233 5%
HBCU Capital Financing 20 20 30 47.1%
Student Assistance        
TRIO Programs 950 808 1,010 6.3%
GEAR UP 340 219 350 2.9%
Special Programs for Migrant Students 45 45 45 1.1%
Child Care Access 15 0 50 231.1%
Program for Students With Intellectual Disabilities 12 12 12 1.7%
Career-Technical/Adult Education        
Perkins State Grants 1,118 949 1,193 6.7%
Adult Education 582 486 617 6%
Graduate Education        
Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need 28 6 23 -17.9%
Other Areas        
Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education 0 0 6,000 n/a
International Education and Foreign Language Studies 72 0 72 0%
Teacher Quality Partnerships 43 0 43 -0.2%
Office for Civil Rights 109 107 117 7.3%
Inspector General 59 61 61 3.2%
Institute of Education Sciences        
Research, Development and Dissemination 188 195 193 2.7%
Statistics 110 112 110 0%
Statewide Data Systems 32 34 32 0%
LABOR DEPARTMENT        
Adult Employment and Training 815 490 846 3.8%
Dislocated Workers Training 1,242 732 1,262 1.6%
Apprenticeship Grants 95 90 145 52.6%
STATE DEPARTMENT        
Educational and Cultural Exchanges 590 285 646 9.5%
OTHER AGENCIES        
National Endowment for the Humanities 150 42 153 2.1%
Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars 11 7 12 9.1%
Institute for Museum and Library Sciences 231 23 240 3.9%
AmeriCorps 386 2 412 6.7%
Department of Defense Basic Research 2,077 2,240 2,343 12.8%
National Institutes of Health 33,260 25,833 36,161 8.7%
Health Workforce Training 839 383 1,061 26.5%
National Aeronautics and Space Administration Science 5,765 5,712 6,222 7.9%
Department of Energy Science 5,392 4,473 6,260 16.1%
National Science Foundation 7,472 6,653 7,767 3.9%
--Research 6,034 5,362 6,334 5%
Education 880 761 902 2.5%
Facilities 209 183 183 -12.4%
Commerce Department National Institute of Standards and Technology 688 600 725 5.4%
Agriculture Department Research 1,362 1,253 1,408 3.4%

