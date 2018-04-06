New Programs: Data Science, Education, Biology, Earth and Energy Sciences, Sustainability
April 6, 2018
- Elizabethtown College is starting an undergraduate major in data science.
- Northeastern Illinois University is starting a master of arts in teaching in secondary education.
- Stony Brook University, of the State University of New York, is starting a bachelor of arts program in biology.
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette is starting a Ph.D. in earth and energy sciences.
- University of South Dakota is starting a Ph.D. in sustainability.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Academic Affairs jobs
- Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
- Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach
- Academic Affairs jobs
- SENIOR VICE PROVOST FOR GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT & CHIEF INTERNATIONAL OFFICER
- University of Texas at Austin - Austin
- Academic Affairs jobs
- Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
- State University of New York Empire State College - Saratoga Springs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!