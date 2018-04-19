Capital Campaign Watch: Amherst, Auburn, Cal State Los Angeles, U of La Verne, U of Pennsylvania
April 19, 2018
Starting Off
- Amherst College has launched a campaign to raise $625 million over the next five years. More than $333 million has already been raised. Major goals include student aid, faculty support and improved science facilities.
- California State University at Los Angeles has launched a $75 million campaign, with a goal of finishing by 2022, when the university will mark its 75th anniversary. The campaign is the first for the university, Already, $45 million has been raised.
- University of La Verne is starting a campaign to raise $125 million by 2021. The university has already raised $82 million. Major goals will include financial aid and funds to attract and retain faculty members.
- University of Pennsylvania is starting a campaign to raise $4.1 billion by 2021. Student aid and faculty support are major priorities for the campaign. The university has already raised $2.7 billion.
Finishing Up
- Auburn University has completed a campaign, started in 2008, raising $1.2 billion, more than the $1 billion original goal. The campaign created 2,108 new scholarships for students and 106 new endowed chairs for faculty members.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Institutional & Business Affairs jobs
- Dispatcher
- The Citadel
- Institutional & Business Affairs jobs
- Construction Manager
- South Orange County Community College District - Mission Viejo
- Institutional & Business Affairs jobs
- Museum Operations Assistant
- Washington and Lee University - Lexington
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!