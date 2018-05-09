Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Buffalo State, Chicago Psychology, Davidson County CC, Post, Quinsigamond CC, Sage, St. Edward's, Santa Fe CC, U Houston Downtown, Winston-Salem State, Yeshiva

By

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2018
  • Buffalo State College of the State University of New York: JoAnn Falletta, music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
  • Chicago School of Professional Psychology: Elyn Saks, director of the Saks Institute for Mental Health Law; and Wayne Messmer, the psychologist and author.
  • Davidson County Community College: Kevan Chandler, a counselor who works with prison ministries and drug rehabilitation centers.
  • Post University: Frank Monteiro, a local business leader.
  • Quinsigamond Community College: U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren.
  • Sage Colleges: Cecile Richards, a national leader for women's rights and social and economic justice, author of New York Times bestseller Make Trouble, and former president of Planned Parenthood.
  • St. Edward’s University: Douglas Brinkley, professor of history at Rice University and CNN’s presidential historian.
  • Santa Fe Community College: Barbara Damron, secretary of higher education for New Mexico.
  • University of Houston Downtown: Khaliah Guillory, the philanthropist and filmmaker; and Kent Hance, chancellor emeritus of the Texas Tech University System.
  • Winston-Salem State University: Byron Pitts, a journalist for ABC News.
  • Yeshiva University: Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.

