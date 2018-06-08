Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Buena Vista U, California Institute of the Arts, Chandler-Gilbert CC, Georgia Southwestern State U, Glendale CC (Ariz.), Idaho State U, Keene State College, Lewis-Clark State College, Millersville U of Pa.

Doug Lederman
June 8, 2018
  • Tracie Costantino, interim provost at Rhode Island School of Design, has been chosen as provost at California Institute of the Arts.
  • Nancy Fey-Yensan, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College, in New Hampshire.
  • Brian Lenzmeier, interim vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Buena Vista University, in Iowa, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Teresa Leyba-Ruiz, interim president at Glendale Community College, part of the Maricopa Community College District in Arizona, has been named president there on a permanent basis.
  • Greg Peterson, acting vice president of instruction at Golden West College, in California, has been chosen as president of Chandler-Gilbert Community College, part of the Maricopa Community College District in Arizona.
  • Cynthia Pemberton, vice president for academic affairs at Colorado Mesa University, in Colorado, has been named president of Lewis-Clark State College, in Idaho.
  • Kevin Satterlee, chief operating officer at Boise State University, has been selected as president of Idaho State University.
  • Suzanne R. Smith, director of academic planning and special assistant to the vice chancellor at Washington State University Vancouver, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University.
  • Daniel A. Wubah, former provost and senior adviser to the president of Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, has been chosen as president of Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

