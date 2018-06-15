Topics
Anger Over Visa Rules in Britain
Reports of international students and employees being monitored frustrate many academics.
British university leaders are being urged to review their attitudes toward international staff and students, following fresh reports of visa holders being “unfairly monitored” and even threatened with home visits by nervous administrators.
Institutions say that efforts to record the whereabouts of international employees and students on sponsored visas are necessary to comply with Home Office regulations, but union representatives argue that the requirements are being misinterpreted and create a “hostile environment” for foreign workers.
One foreign academic employed by the University of Birmingham told Times Higher Education of becoming “confused and scared” after being told to report attendance weekly or “risk deportation.”
“I feel like I am not trusted, that I can’t do my job, that I’m assumed [to be] a criminal,” said the academic, who chose to remain anonymous. “Being constantly monitored in this way makes me feel like I don’t really want to be here … if I had an opportunity somewhere else, I would consider leaving the U.K.”
A letter issued by Birmingham’s human resources department to international staff and seen by Times Higher Education states that any individual who fails to report attendance as well as any time spent off campus on a weekly basis will have their “name passed to the U.K. Border Agency.”
Failure to comply may result in “disciplinary action and/or withdrawal of your certificate of sponsorship, and thereby your eligibility to remain in the U.K.”
Birmingham had to operate “within the requirements set out by the Home Office,” a university spokesman said. “Our priority is ensuring that we are supporting staff to remain in the U.K.”
Meanwhile, staff at the University of Sussex launched a petition last week calling on Vice Chancellor Adam Tickell to “end the hostile environment” found toward “migrants, people of color and Muslims” on campus, which they said had been made worse as a result of “immigration monitoring.”
The Sussex branch of the University and College Union said that managers at the institution had chosen to interpret Home Office guidelines in a needlessly stringent manner. “Staff and students are made aware that if they are not able to attest to their whereabouts for 80 percent of the semester, they risk having their [immigration] status withdrawn,” a spokesman said. “This is not necessary.”
Those on some categories of visas were at one stage told to “expect home visits” if they chose to work outside the office, but the university has since admitted that this approach is “not feasible,” the UCU spokesman added.
An email sent from one head of department informed Sussex staff they must have “complete records of their movements at any given time” recorded via “electronic calendars, so if auditors turn up at any given time we can point to it.”
“I found this procedure extraordinary,” said one academic, “and I am sure there would be revolt if this were imposed on everyone in the department.”
A University of Sussex spokeswoman said that Tickell was aware of the petition and had “already clarified with members of our community why and how the university needs to comply with statutory regulations.”
“Our policies and procedures are informed by U.K. and E.U. legislation, statutory regulations, and duties and best practice,” she added.
Separately, staff at University College London have written to the institution's president, Michael Arthur, expressing “serious concerns” over rules that require staff to have "physical check-ins" with international students every three weeks in order to monitor visa compliance.
The policy takes up staff time “in bureaucracy that is irrelevant,” “builds a culture of mistrust” and creates “added pressure … at a time when we have increasing evidence about risks to student well-being and mental health,” the letter says.
A Home Office spokeswoman said it remained “the responsibility of individual sponsors to develop their own systems to ensure they meet their reporting responsibilities.”
Read more by
Topics
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!