New Presidents or Provosts: Adventist U of Health Sciences, Bastyr U, Evergreen Valley College, Fort Lewis College, Hardin-Simmons U, Ithaca College, Mount Holyoke College, Otterbein U, U of Nottingham, Winston-Salem State U
- Keith Aytch, interim president and vice president for academic affairs at Evergreen Valley College, part of the San Jose/Evergreen Community College District in California, has been appointed president on a permanent basis.
- John Comerford, president of Blackburn College, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Otterbein University, in Ohio.
- La Jerne Terry Cornish, associate provost for undergraduate studies at Goucher College, in Maryland, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Ithaca College, in New York.
- Anthony Graham, dean of the College of Education and professor of educator preparation at North Carolina A&T State University, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Winston-Salem State University, also in North Carolina.
- Edwin Hernandez, vice president of academic affairs at Antillean Adventist University, in Puerto Rico, has been chosen as provost of Adventist University of Health Sciences, in Florida.
- Andy Long, pro vice chancellor of the faculty of engineering at the University of Nottingham, in Britain, has been promoted to provost and deputy vice chancellor there.
- Christopher McNair, interim provost at Hardin-Simmons University, has been named to the position on a permanent basis.
- Harlan Patterson, interim president of Bastyr University, in California, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
- Sonya Stephens, acting president of Mount Holyoke College, in Massachusetts, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Tom Stritikus, deputy director of K-12 Education at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been selected as president of Fort Lewis College, in Colorado.
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Provosts
- Krebs Provost and Dean of the Faculty
- Lake Forest College - Lake Forest
- Provosts
- Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs
- Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond
