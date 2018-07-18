New Presidents or Provosts: Brookdale CC, Columbia College (Calif.), College of Southern Nevada, Mississippi College, New Mexico State U, Pitt CC, St. Cloud State U, State U of New York System, U of Alaska-Fairbanks, Western Michigan U
- Dan Arvizu, senior adviser to the Emerson Elemental practice of Emerson Collective, has been named chancellor of New Mexico State University.
- Santanu Bandyopadhyay, executive vice president of educational programs and student services at Cypress College, in California, has been chosen as president of Columbia College, part of the Yosemite Community College District, in California.
- Jennifer P. Bott, Bryan Dean of the Miller College of Business and professor of management at Ball State University, in Indiana, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Michigan University.
- John D. Floros, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension at Kansas State University, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University.
- Tod A. Laursen, founding president of Khalifa University, in Abu Dhabi, has been appointed senior vice chancellor and provost at the State University of New York System.
- Anupma Prakash, interim dean of the College of Natural Science and Mathematics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has been selected as provost and executive vice chancellor there.
- Lawrence Rouse, president and CEO of James Sprunt Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Pitt Community College, also in North Carolina.
- David Stout, interim president at Brookdale Community College, in New Jersey, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Blake Thompson, vice president and secretary to the Board of Trustees of Ohio State University, has been chosen as president of Mississippi College.
- Robbyn Wacker, former provost and senior campaign adviser in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at the University of Northern Colorado, has been appointed president of St. Cloud State University, in Minnesota.
- Federico Zaragoza, vice chancellor for economic and work-force development at the Alamo Colleges, in Texas, has been selected as president of the College of Southern Nevada.
