New Presidents or Provosts: Clarion U of Pa., Dartmouth College, Franklin & Marshall College, J. Sargeant Reynolds CC, Loyola U New Orleans, Massasoit CC, Notre Dame de Namur U, St. Thomas U (Fla.), U of Delaware, U of Louisiana-Lafayette, Vincennes U
- Barbara K. Altmann, provost and professor of French at Bucknell University, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of Franklin & Marshall College, also in Pennsylvania.
- David A. Armstrong, president of Thomas More College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of St. Thomas University, in Florida.
- Hernan Bucheli, vice provost for enrollment and communications at Saint Mary’s College of California, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic and enrollment affairs at Notre Dame de Namur University, also in California.
- Gena Glickman, president of Manchester Community College, in Connecticut, has been appointed president of Massasoit Community College, in Massachusetts.
- Jaimie L. Hebert, president of Georgia Southern University, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
- Joseph Helble, dean of the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College, in New Hampshire, has been appointed provost there.
- Robin W. Morgan, interim provost at the University of Delaware, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Paula P. Pando, senior vice president for student and educational services at Hudson Valley Community College, in New Jersey, has been chosen as president of J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, in Virginia.
- Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Central Michigan University, has been named president of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
- Tania Tetlow, senior vice president and chief of staff and the Felder-Fayard Professor of Law at Tulane University, in Louisiana, has been selected as president of Loyola University New Orleans.
- Laura J. Treanor, associate vice president for institutional effectiveness at the Baker College System, in Michigan, has been appointed provost and vice president of instructional services/dean of faculty at Vincennes University, in Indiana.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Provosts
- Provost and Chief Academic Officer
- Loyola University Chicago - Chicago
- Provosts
- ASSISTANT VICE PROVOST / ASSOCIATE CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER FOR ACADEMIC APPLICATIONS
- UC Davis - Davis
- Provosts
- Associate Provost
- New Jersey City University - Jersey City
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!