Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Clarion U of Pa., Dartmouth College, Franklin & Marshall College, J. Sargeant Reynolds CC, Loyola U New Orleans, Massasoit CC, Notre Dame de Namur U, St. Thomas U (Fla.), U of Delaware, U of Louisiana-Lafayette, Vincennes U

By

Doug Lederman
July 27, 2018
Comments
 

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

  • Baker College
  • Bucknell University
  • Central Michigan University
  • Clarion University of Pennsylvania
  • Dartmouth College
  • Franklin and Marshall College
  • Georgia Southern University
  • Loyola University New Orleans
  • Notre Dame de Namur University
  • Saint Mary's College of California
  • Tulane University of Louisiana
  • University of Delaware

    • Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

    Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
     
    + -

    Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

    Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

    One and Done
    Damages, Damages
    Poll: Most Americans See Higher Ed
    Headed in Wrong Direction

    Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

    Chancellor Search Collapses at Western Carolina

    Report: Education Dept. Will End 'Gainful' Rules

    Coleman University Will Close

    Levine to Step Down at Woodrow Wilson

    Academic Minute: Future of Data Science Jobs

    Inconsistent Use of Credentials by Manufacturers

    What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top