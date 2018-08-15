New Presidents or Provosts: College of St. Mary, Delaware State U, Emily Carr U of Art + Design, Great Bay CC, Jamestown CC, Jefferson State CC, Ottawa U, Redeemer U College, U of Canterbury, U of Guam, U of Houston-Clear Lake, U of Missouri-Columbia
- Steven J. Berberich, associate provost for faculty and staff affairs and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Wright State University, in Ohio, has been appointed senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
- Keith Brown, interim president of Jefferson State Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the position on a permanent basis.
- Cheryl de la Rey, vice chancellor of the University of Pretoria, in South Africa, has been appointed vice chancellor of the University of Canterbury, in New Zealand.
- Daniel DeMarte, executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Tidewater Community College, in Virginia, has been selected as president of Jamestown Community College, in New York.
- Robert J. Graham, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Grove City College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Redeemer University College, in Ontario.
- John F. Healy, associate vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University Moorhead, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at the College of St. Mary, in Nebraska.
- Thomas Krise, president of Pacific Lutheran University, in Washington, has been named president of the University of Guam.
- Wilma Mishoe, interim president of Delaware State University, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Pelema I. Morrice, vice provost for enrollment management and strategic development at the University of Missouri at Columbia, has been named president of Great Bay Community College, in New Hampshire.
- Latha Ramchand, dean of the C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Missouri at Columbia.
- Gillian Siddall, vice president academic and provost at the OCAD University, has been selected as president and vice chancellor of Emily Carr University of Art + Design, in British Columbia.
- Reggies Wenyika, president of Southwestern Christian University, in Oklahoma, has been chosen as president of Ottawa University, in Kansas.
