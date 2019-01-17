Print This

Now Hiring ‘Dr. Inside’

Erroneous job ads with the preferred candidates' names in the titles roil academics who have experienced "sham" searches.

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 17, 2019
Comments
 
Twitter

Oops. Two job ads from the University of Notre Dame were accidentally posted online this month with the names of the preferred candidates in the job title. The ads were widely circulated on social media -- along with academics’ horror stories about having applied to supposedly open searches, only to discover well into or after the interview process that the position was always going to go to an internal candidate or spousal or other preferred hire.

Notre Dame discovered the error this week and had the ads -- one for a visiting assistant special professional in the program of liberal studies and one for a visiting research assistant professor of engineering -- removed.

Dennis Brown, a spokesperson for Notre Dame, said Wednesday that the university has since apologized to those named in the job titles. He attributed the error to a vendor responsible for posting ads to job sites. That vendor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown also said that the searches were not open in the first place, despite many Twitter critics’ suspicions about sham searches. He declined further comment, including questions about how Notre Dame handles open searches when there is a preferred candidate.

Neither preferred candidate returned a request for comment.

Elizabeth Catte, a public historian who shared some of the now-deleted posts on social media, said in a direct message on Twitter that it doesn’t matter whether these specific searches were open or not.

What’s it is important, she said, is “that the ghoulishness of fake academic interviews resonated with so many people and specifically those who had experience with Notre Dame.”

The Notre Dame situation aside, do sham open searches really happen?

A faculty member at a small, private institution who has sat on academic search committees but who did not want to be quoted by name, given the sensitivity of the issue, said he “wouldn’t go so far as to say very many such searches are full-blown charades.”

Yet, he continued, “I do know of a number of searches in which a candidate was preferred from the get-go and other candidates would have had to get over a very high bar to prevail or, alternatively, the preferred candidate would have had to soil himself.”

Based on “my limited experience, I’d say it’s not common, but it isn’t very rare, either,” he added.

Another faculty member at a large public institution said open searches can indeed be a charade.

The professor said he was upset to discover a job he’d once interviewed for had gone to an internal candidate, and that “it's frustrating when you feel like your time and trouble is just window dressing.” At the same time, he said, if a search has a target, “it's better to have a real search process rather than just giving the job to Dr. Inside.”

Here is one of the ads, which the blog Leiter Reports captured before both were deleted.

Read more by

Colleen Flaherty

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Words Matter at Michigan State
Taking Race Out of Crime Alerts?
Roiled Over Rules on Regional Accreditors

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor, Said to Use Students as 'Slave Labor,' Quits

$999 for Associate, Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D.

Art Historian Gives U of Michigan $8M

More on Student Debt and Declining Home Ownership

Survey: Employers Want 'Soft Skills' From Graduates

Liverpool Apologizes for Email on Chinese Students and Cheating

Popular Right Now

Erroneous job ads with the preferred candidates' names in the title roil academics who have experien

Michigan State board moves to oust interim president after a year of pressure and bad press

Colleges and accreditors push back on Trump administration proposal to alter standards for oversight

Survey: Employers Want 'Soft Skills' From Graduates

U of Nebraska at Lincoln under fire for including race in campus crime alert

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

More on Student Debt and Declining Home Ownership

Professor, Said to Use Students as 'Slave Labor,' Quits

$999 for Associate, Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D.

Back to Top