Newly Tenured at… Bowling Green State, Northeastern Illinois, Trinity (Connecticut)

Scott Jaschik
June 18, 2019
Bowling Green State University

  • Dilum De Silva, natural and social sciences/mathematics
  • John Dowd, media and communication
  • Virginia Dubasik, communication sciences and disorders
  • Robert Green, computer science
  • Andrew Gregory, earth, environment and society
  • Nicole Kalaf-Hughs, political science
  • Steve Koppitsch, marketing
  • Liuling Liu, finance
  • Nermis Mieses, music performance studies
  • Lucas Ostrowski, theater and film
  • Hyun Kyoung Ro, higher education and student affairs
  • Farida Selim, physics and astronomy
  • Anita Simic, earth, environment and society
  • Fei Weisstein, marketing
  • Philip Welch, public and allied health

Northeastern Illinois University

  • Rachel Adler, computer science
  • William Adler, political science
  • Sunni Ali, educational inquiry and curriculum studies
  • James Ball, health sciences and physical education
  • Kimya Barden, educational inquiry and curriculum studies
  • Katherine Bird, mathematics
  • Rachel Birmingham-Hoel, justice studies
  • Emily Booms, biology
  • Lewis Gebhardt, linguistics
  • Matthew Graham, mathematics
  • Elisabet Head, earth science
  • Joseph Hibdon, mathematics
  • Aimee Hilado Villalpando, social work
  • Nabil Kahouadji, mathematics
  • Hardik Marfatia, economics
  • Laura Tejada, counselor education
  • Dilek Yunlu, marketing and management

Trinity College, in Connecticut

  • Katherine L. Bergren, English
  • Elizabeth D. Casserly, psychology
  • Tamsin Jones, religious studies
  • Isaac A. Kamola, political science
  • Michelle Kovarik, chemistry

Scott Jaschik

