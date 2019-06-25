Sanders outflanks Warren with proposal for universal student loan debt relief

Topics
Sanders vs. Warren on College Debt Relief
Critics of both plans say Sanders's proposal for universal debt relief amplifies existing issues with Warren's plan, which includes caps on income for beneficiaries.
Senator Bernie Sanders, a contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination, on Monday released his plan to address growing student debt -- universal cancellation of all debt regardless of circumstance. The Vermont Independent's announcement comes as debt cancellation is growing in popularity among Democrats.
Sanders's plan extends on a proposal introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat and fellow candidate for the nomination. Warren's plan would offer $50,000 in loan forgiveness for anyone making less than $100,000 a year, offer tiered loan forgiveness to those making more than that and offer no forgiveness to those making more than $250,000 a year. However, the Sanders plan simply promises to cancel all $1.6 trillion of the existing student loan debt regardless of income class.
Both candidates have pledged in their respective higher-education plans to make two-year and four-year public college tuition free, as well as to invest in historically black colleges and other minority-serving institutions. In the previous presidential campaign, Sanders was the first to call for free public college education, a mantle that was taken on by Hillary Clinton after she won the Democratic nomination that year.
Sanders's campaign argues wage increases have not matched the rate which overall tuition rates and the cost of attending college have increased, leaving "racial and class disparities that persist throughout higher education."
Mark Huelsman, associate director of policy and research at Demos, said there were advantages to Sanders's not including a cap on income.
"Sanders's plan is clearly designed to be simply and easily communicated, and stems from a broader political philosophy and view of how we should provide public goods," Huelsman said in an email. "It's a bigger plan in terms of the sheer number of dollars cancelled. But by removing the income cap and the amount of debt that can be cancelled, it opens up debt cancellation to high-income folks rather than just upper-middle class households. It's really important to make sure any policy is designed in a way that doesn't exacerbate wealth inequality, particularly across race."
Huelsman said the plans are relatively the same minus the income cap and the fact Warren's plan would only cancel debt for 75 percent of people. However, he said Sanders's plan would give more to wealthier borrowers and would be "unlikely to narrow the wealth gap."
Warren's plan drew plenty of criticism for likely benefiting wealthier individuals. Don Heller, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Francisco, said this problem would only be exacerbated with Sanders's universal plan.
"The major concerns I have with this plan are just magnified in comparison to Warren's in that [Sanders] is giving debt relief to those who simply don't need it," Heller said. "They're willing and able to pay back their student loans. You're simply giving a public benefit from taxpayers to people who are from wealthy families who simply don't need it -- it'd be like giving food stamps to Donald Trump's family."
Tamara Hiler, deputy director of education at Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, had similar concerns that the plan may not help those who need it most. She also said it does nothing for the vast number of Americans who don't seek a college degree. However, between the two plans, Hiler said Warren's was "more thoughtful" because it included the income cap.
"We believe that blanket debt forgiveness in general is bad policy that primarily benefits upper middle-class people who attended elite four-year colleges, and does nothing to appeal to the bulk of Americans who don't have a college degree," Hiler said in an email. "Limited funds should be spent on policies that will better target limited resources towards policies that help equip Americans with skills they need to earn a good life, not ones that shovel more tax dollars only to the degree holders who are already doing well in this changing economy."
Both plans face opposition for including graduate loans in their packages of debt relief. Sandy Baum, a higher education economist and a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, said very few people had as much as $50,000 in debt and those who do are likely to have attended a graduate program and have higher earnings. Baum advised Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
"Here we're giving more subsidies to people who went to college or graduate school and who have higher incomes, not everyone," Baum said. "Think what you could do with K-12 education in this country with this money."
Baum called Sanders's plan "more extreme." It is unlikely to address the racial wealth gap, she said, and will instead subsidize many individuals who have bachelor's degrees and often graduate degrees who have significantly higher wages and opportunities.
Among the other key distinctions between the Sanders and Warren plans is the fact that Warren's debt forgiveness is focused on federal student loans, and does not place much focus on private student loan debt, leaving open the option for the government to help individuals forgive their private student loans. The universality of Sanders's plan would pledge to assist in forgiving all student debt, even loans from private entities.
"With Sanders's plan, it's not just federal student debt which the government could decide to just cancel. With private student loan debt [Sanders] can't just wave a magic wand and eliminate that debt," Heller said. "The government would have to pay those notes, and that's real cash out the door."
Besides Warren and Sanders, Julián Castro is the only one of the other Democratic candidates to suggest a similar plan. The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development concurred with Sanders on Warren on free public college, and went further to say he supported universal K-12 education. Castro's debt relief plan, however, is highly targeted and calls for capping student loan payments at zero until a borrower's income exceeds 250 percent of the federal poverty line (roughly $31,225 for a single-person household in 2019).
Qualifying Democrats will debate this week on two separate days, with Warren debating on Wednesday and Sanders on Thursday.
Read more by
Elizabeth Warren U.S. Senator, Mass. • Democrat
Presidential hopefuls get behind Pell Grants in prisons - June 21, 2019
Democrats take aim at student loan alternative and colleges that offer income-share agreements - June 5, 2019
-
- 1 of 2
- ›
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator, Vt. • Independent
Presidential hopefuls get behind Pell Grants in prisons - June 21, 2019
Schatz reintroduces debt-free college bill - March 7, 2019
-
- 1 of 2
- ›
Pete Buttigieg Mayor of South Bend, Ind. • Democrat
Buttigieg Backs Debt-Free College - May 17, 2019
Chasten Buttigieg Was Once a Homeless Student - May 3, 2019
Kamala Harris U.S. Senator, Calif. • Democrat
Kamala Harris Plan Would Boost HBCU Funding - March 27, 2019
Democratic contenders' higher ed positions go well beyond free college - February 14, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand U.S. Senator, N.Y. • Democrat
Proposal Would Overhaul Public Service Loan Forgiveness - April 12, 2019
Amy Klobuchar U.S. Senator, Minn. • Democrat
Klobuchar Releases Plan for First 100 Days - June 19, 2019
Klobuchar Comes Out Against Free College - February 20, 2019
Julián Castro Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development • Democrat
Joe Biden Former U.S. Vice President • Democrat
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Sanders outflanks Warren with proposal for universal student loan debt relief
Rhodes College ruling opens the door for due process at private universities
Rutgers-Newark chancellor apologizes for harsh treatment of campus cops
Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit
Pitfalls to avoid when interpreting research studies on higher ed (opinion)
How to teach more effectively through course journals (opinion)
International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times
Stanford Proposes $3.4B in New Housing in Rift With County
Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!