Topics
Time Cards for Adjuncts?
California's private colleges and universities could all be forced to move to time-card system for adjuncts -- unless a legislative fix is successful.
It’s not every day that colleges and universities and their adjuncts wholeheartedly agree on something. But legislation in California regarding the exempt status of adjunct workers has the backing of both the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities and the Service Employees International Union.
If successful, the legislation will prevent a number of private institutions from asking adjuncts to fill out time cards to avoid violating labor law on overtime.
In recent years, a number of colleges and universities have settled faculty overtime violation lawsuits filed by the same California law firm -- lawsuits that even many adjuncts say are frivolous. Stanford University, for example, last year settled for nearly $900,000 in a class-action suit regarding instructors in its continuing studies program. Attorney’s fees accounted for one-third of the settlement, so adjuncts involved were each entitled to a partially taxable $1,417. Kaplan University also settled, according to public documents. Other suits have been settled more quietly. Public institutions in California, whose adjuncts are generally unionized, have not been affected.
Private colleges and universities have responded to the ongoing legal threat by either making or planning to make their adjuncts document all of their working hours on time cards. But faculty groups say that time cards simply don’t work for what they do, for the same reasons that time cards don’t work for many professions. How should answering students’ emails late at night or grading papers early in the morning be counted, for example? What about preparing for courses or completing professional development?
There are also concerns that asking adjuncts -- many of whom have terminal degrees and long-standing qualms about their treatment throughout academe -- to complete hourly labor-style time cards is wrong.
“People who are angry about their working conditions are barking up the wrong tree,” said Rali Christo, a lecturer in classical languages at St. Mary’s College of California. “Time cards are very inconvenient and very humiliating for many of my colleagues."
AB-1466, as the bill is known, seeks to clarify when an adjunct at an independent institution qualifies as an exempt professional under wage and hour laws.
Existing California law requires any work over eight hours in one day and any work over 40 hours in one week to be compensated as overtime, at no less than 1.5 times the regular rate of pay for an employee. For reference, California’s current minimum wage is $12 per hour but over the next few years it will be incrementally raised to $15.
Adjuncts know that the work they do to teach a class extends beyond the hours they’re actually teaching. So adjuncts who technically only work part-time could be working more than eight hours per day or 40 hours per week and therefore entitled to overtime -- hence the lawsuits. That’s even though faculty work is widely understood to be professional and therefore exempt from overtime law.
The bill, then, explicitly classifies employees working in education as exempt if they provide credit-bearing instruction at an independent college or university, they meet an existing legal test about whether their work involves advanced knowledge (yes), and they’re paid on a salary basis -- and receive either a monthly salary equivalent to no less than two times the state minimum wage at full-time employment, or no less than two times the state minimum wage times the hours of service.
AB-1466 also defines hours of service as all classroom time plus 3.5 hours for each teaching hour to account for class preparation and grading. That’s more generous than the approximately 1.25 hours-per-classroom-hour standard to establish eligibility for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
“These requirements are fundamentally protective: the duties’ test ensures that only employees who have responsibilities that cannot be easily encapsulated in an eight-hour day are removed from overtime protections, and only after that employee receives a salary of no less than twice the state minimum wage ($46,080),” reads a California Senate analysis of the bill. “Taken together, this both limits the number of employees who can reach the professional exemption, and also requires that employers provide appropriate compensation for an exempt professional.”
Nato Green, an organizer with SEIU, said that with California’s new hourly wage target of $15, this bill could mean that many adjuncts see a significant boost in their pay.
The Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, a bill sponsor, has argued in its favor that it “provides statutory consistency for adjunct faculty wages" and "provides a baseline compensation for adjunct faculty and allows our institutions to continue treating adjunct faculty as exempt employees.”
While adjunct faculty are regularly treated as exempt employees, the association said, “recently several of our institutions have been forced to convert adjunct faculty to hourly, nonexempt employees in response to litigation stemming from ambiguity in the Labor Code. Conversion to hourly, nonexempt classification is not the preferred action of either the institutions or the faculty. However, lacking the change proposed in this legislation, this is the only means by which institutions can comply with Labor Code and prevent additional lawsuits, which are resulting in six- or seven-figure financial losses.”
Natasha Baker, an attorney for several California private colleges, said that the bill allows for institutions to treat their adjuncts like the professionals they are. Overtime rules work best for retail-style employees, who must take certain amount of break time during the day, for example, she said.
“It’s not really a model that works at these institutions, and adjuncts were being treated in a way that’s different than their full-time colleagues -- and that’s really a huge concern.”
The bill recently passed California’s Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement with no opposition. It’s now before the Senate appropriations committee, and its supporters believe it will pass.
Christo, the St. Mary’s adjunct, said the bill is a strong example of what adjuncts can do when they “lobby for a legislative fix, instead of just venting about a bad situation we have.”
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Debate over proposed expansion of Pell Grants to short-term job training
California private college adjuncts could all move to time-card system -- unless legislative fix is
Some recommended approaches for higher education and workplace development (opinion)
Watching students learn from Naviance
Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team | Technology and Learning
UVA barred from punishing student in unusual Title IX case
How to achieve career success through imagining the stories you want to tell about yourself (opinion
Suit by Sidwell Friends parents shows what parents will never accept (opinion)
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!