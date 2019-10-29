Topics

New Programs: Applied Technology, Communication, Medical Billing, Art Education, Interior Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Humanities

Scott Jaschik
October 29, 2019
  • Agnes Scott College has started master's programs in applied technology, social innovation and writing and digital communication.
  • Georgian Court University is starting a master's of science in communication and digital marketing.
  • San Bernardino Valley College is starting a certificate program in medical billing and coding.
  • School of Visual Arts is starting a master of art in art education.
  • University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth will offer a bachelor of science in interior architecture and design.
  • University of Scranton is starting a major in mechanical engineering.
  • Virginia Tech is starting an undergraduate major in humanities for public service.

Scott Jaschik

