Topics
New Programs: Applied Technology, Communication, Medical Billing, Art Education, Interior Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Humanities
October 29, 2019
- Agnes Scott College has started master's programs in applied technology, social innovation and writing and digital communication.
- Georgian Court University is starting a master's of science in communication and digital marketing.
- San Bernardino Valley College is starting a certificate program in medical billing and coding.
- School of Visual Arts is starting a master of art in art education.
- University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth will offer a bachelor of science in interior architecture and design.
- University of Scranton is starting a major in mechanical engineering.
- Virginia Tech is starting an undergraduate major in humanities for public service.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Why every student should study computer science (opinion)
What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website
Interview with IBM official about the company's 'new-collar' push to look beyond college degrees
California fires and power outages close campuses
What a crisis taught a young professor about his authority in the classroom (opinion)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
New book seeks to guide college leaders through merger possibilities
GW faculty disconnected from decision to cut enrollment
Who Should Read Bill Bryon's 'The Body’? | Technology and Learning
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!