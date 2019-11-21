November 21, 2019
- Lashun Aron-Smith, director of academic initiatives in the School of Business at the University of Indianapolis, in Indiana, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs at Martin University, also in Indiana.
- John Burden, associate provost at Spalding University, in Kentucky, has been promoted to provost there.
- Ron D. Dempsey, vice president for university advancement at Winona State University, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Oakland City University, in Indiana.
- Aaron Dominguez, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Catholic University of America, has been promoted to provost there.
- Barry Gribbins, deputy chancellor at College of the Canyons, in California, has been appointed president of Los Angeles Valley College, also in California.
- Patricia Hsieh, president of San Diego Miramar College, in California, has been selected as superintendent/president of Hartnell College, also in California.
- Rob Phillips, vice president for academic affairs at Davis & Elkins College, in West Virginia, has been named provost there as well.
- Kelly Simons, dean of liberal arts and sciences at San Jacinto College, has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs/chief academic officer at Columbus State Community College, in Ohio.
- Kristina Whalen, associate vice chancellor of instruction, enrollment management and instructional support services at City College of San Francisco, in California, has been chosen as academic vice president at Las Positas College, also in California.
