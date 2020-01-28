Topics
New Programs: Viticulture and Enology, Nursing, Sign Language
January 28, 2020
- Palo Alto College, in Texas, is starting an associate of applied science in viticulture and enology.
- St. Charles Community College has started a program in practical nursing.
- University of Connecticut is starting a major in American Sign Language.
