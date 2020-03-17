Print

Seeking Reader Questions About Coronavirus

What do you want to know about the outbreak and its impact on higher education? Send us your questions, and we'll try to track down answers.

IHE Staff
March 17, 2020
The new coronavirus continues to cause a wide range of disruptions across higher education. Inside Higher Ed seeks questions from readers that our reporters and editors will try to tackle.

Please send questions to [email protected] or post them in the comments section of this article. We'll reach out to colleges, experts, federal and state agencies, higher education groups, and more to find answers.

Follow coverage of this fast-moving story here.

IHE Staff

