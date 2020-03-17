Seeking Reader Questions About Coronavirus
What do you want to know about the outbreak and its impact on higher education? Send us your questions, and we'll try to track down answers.
By
The new coronavirus continues to cause a wide range of disruptions across higher education. Inside Higher Ed seeks questions from readers that our reporters and editors will try to tackle.
Please send questions to [email protected] or post them in the comments section of this article. We'll reach out to colleges, experts, federal and state agencies, higher education groups, and more to find answers.
Follow coverage of this fast-moving story here.
Read more by
Coronavirus
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education - Mar 1111 min ago
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 16 - Mar 177 hours ago
Students organize their own aid networks as campuses close for virus - Mar 173 hours ago
-
- 1 of 16
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online
Students organize their own aid networks as campuses close for virus
Trump promised to waive student loan interest, but it's unclear if borrowers will see any immediate
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Shifting unexpectedly to remote instruction requires as many human solutions as tech solutions (opin
Roundup of coronavirus news from March 16
Colleges develop strategies for recruiting students without a campus visit
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!