Newly Tenured at… Colorado College, Ithaca, Lee, Miami, Trinity Christian

Scott Jaschik
March 20, 2020
Colorado College

  • Rebecca Barnes, environmental studies
  • Amanda Bowman, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Elizabeth Coggins, political science
  • Kevin Holmes, psychology
  • Pamela Reaves, religion
  • Christiane Steckenbiller, German, Russian and East Asian languages

Ithaca College

  • Christine Bataille, management
  • Joslyn Brenton, sociology
  • Katherine Cohen-Filipic, sociology
  • Lisa Farman, strategic communication
  • Sarah Fishel, physical therapy
  • Ellie Fulmer, education
  • Matthew Geiszler, accounting
  • Laura Gras, physical therapy
  • Chrissy Guest, media arts, sciences and studies
  • Elizabeth Kaletski, economics
  • Patrick Lewis, recreation and leisure studies
  • Jennifer McKeon, exercise science and athletic training
  • Dmitri Novgorodsky, performance studies
  • Crystal Peebles, music theory, history and composition
  • David Salomon, art history
  • Evis Sammoutis, music theory, history and composition
  • Vadim Serebryany, performance studies
  • Matthew Thomas, mathematics
  • Marc Webster, performance studies
  • Jacob White, writing

Lee University, in Tennessee

  • Lenena Brezna, voice
  • David Broersma, TESOL (Teaching English to speakers of other languages) and linguistics

Miami University, in Ohio

  • Stephanie Baer, art
  • James Bielo, anthropology
  • William Brink, accountancy
  • Michelle Buchberger, interdisciplinary and communication studies
  • Michael Conger, management
  • Stephanie Danker, art
  • Gregory Fisher, marketing
  • Nathan French, religion
  • Haim Kassa Gebeyehu, finance
  • Tracey Hoffman, education and society
  • Daniela Inclezan, computer science and software engineering
  • Mahmud Khan, physics
  • Mary Kovach, commerce
  • Tim Lockridge, English
  • Joshua Magee, psychology
  • Sara McLaughlin, sociology and gerontology
  • Fadel Megahed, information systems and analytics
  • Beth Miller, kinesiology and health
  • William Moser, accountancy
  • Greg Niemesh, economics
  • Karthik Vishwanath, physics
  • Maria Weese, information systems and analytics
  • David Woods, computer and information technology

Trinity Christian College, in Illinois

  • Michael Bosscher, chemistry
  • Jessica Clevering, psychology
  • Shari Jurgens, physical education
  • Ben Ribbens, theology
  • Ryan Thompson, art and design
  • Kara Wolff, psychology

