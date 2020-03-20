March 20, 2020
- Rebecca Barnes, environmental studies
- Amanda Bowman, chemistry and biochemistry
- Elizabeth Coggins, political science
- Kevin Holmes, psychology
- Pamela Reaves, religion
- Christiane Steckenbiller, German, Russian and East Asian languages
- Christine Bataille, management
- Joslyn Brenton, sociology
- Katherine Cohen-Filipic, sociology
- Lisa Farman, strategic communication
- Sarah Fishel, physical therapy
- Ellie Fulmer, education
- Matthew Geiszler, accounting
- Laura Gras, physical therapy
- Chrissy Guest, media arts, sciences and studies
- Elizabeth Kaletski, economics
- Patrick Lewis, recreation and leisure studies
- Jennifer McKeon, exercise science and athletic training
- Dmitri Novgorodsky, performance studies
- Crystal Peebles, music theory, history and composition
- David Salomon, art history
- Evis Sammoutis, music theory, history and composition
- Vadim Serebryany, performance studies
- Matthew Thomas, mathematics
- Marc Webster, performance studies
- Jacob White, writing
Lee University, in Tennessee
- Lenena Brezna, voice
- David Broersma, TESOL (Teaching English to speakers of other languages) and linguistics
Miami University, in Ohio
- Stephanie Baer, art
- James Bielo, anthropology
- William Brink, accountancy
- Michelle Buchberger, interdisciplinary and communication studies
- Michael Conger, management
- Stephanie Danker, art
- Gregory Fisher, marketing
- Nathan French, religion
- Haim Kassa Gebeyehu, finance
- Tracey Hoffman, education and society
- Daniela Inclezan, computer science and software engineering
- Mahmud Khan, physics
- Mary Kovach, commerce
- Tim Lockridge, English
- Joshua Magee, psychology
- Sara McLaughlin, sociology and gerontology
- Fadel Megahed, information systems and analytics
- Beth Miller, kinesiology and health
- William Moser, accountancy
- Greg Niemesh, economics
- Karthik Vishwanath, physics
- Maria Weese, information systems and analytics
- David Woods, computer and information technology
Trinity Christian College, in Illinois
- Michael Bosscher, chemistry
- Jessica Clevering, psychology
- Shari Jurgens, physical education
- Ben Ribbens, theology
- Ryan Thompson, art and design
- Kara Wolff, psychology
