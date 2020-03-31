Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Cyberoperations, Biology, Criminal Justice, Hospitality Management, Brewing Science, Data Science, Actuarial Science, Religion, Neuroscience
March 31, 2020
- Carthage College is starting a program for those who have earned an associate degree in nursing to earn a B.S. in nursing.
- Cedarville University is starting a major in cyberoperations.
- Finlandia University is starting a bachelor of science in biology.
- Hofstra University, with Northwell Health, is starting a bachelor's degree in nursing.
- Keiser University is starting a Ph.D. program in criminal justice and criminology.
- Kennesaw State University is starting a bachelor of business administration in hospitality management.
- Sacred Heart University is starting a certificate in brewing science.
- Southern Connecticut State University is starting a bachelor's degree in data science.
- Trine University is starting a bachelor of science in actuarial science.
- University of Maryland at College Park is starting a major in religions of the ancient Middle East.
- University of Rhode Island is starting an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary neuroscience.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Faculty discuss their quick transition to online instruction
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Being honest with students can help prevent abrupt college closures, report says
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
15 Ways You Know That You Are Spending Too Much Time in Zoom | Learning Innovation
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!