Print

Historians and COVID-19

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 6, 2020
Comments
 

The American Historical Association and several peer organizations in a new statement urge institutions that employ historians to be flexible and humane during COVID-19. The statement calls for clarity regarding any changes to faculty review, reappointment and tenure processes, and for only optional delays to individual personnel actions, such as tenure clocks. Non-tenure-track faculty members should be compensated for previously contracted spring, summer and fall course offerings, and universities should consider "extending the duration of funded support to graduate students as well as offering whatever support possible to graduate students who have suffered serious financial losses relating to the impact of the pandemic." Libraries, museums and archives should similarly be as flexible as possible, according to the AHA.

"Everything has a history and historians are especially well suited to explain social and cultural challenges met in crisis situations, epidemics and pandemics among them," the statement says. "Like our colleagues in related disciplines, historians can also explore the challenges public health authorities, governments and nonprofit institutions face in mediating possible conflicts between individual rights and the good of the greater society."

The document concludes, "When a neighbor asks, 'Is it worth sacrificing the economy for a few hundred thousand lives,' it's time for a humanist to enter the discussion. This important, and difficult, conversation too has a history."

Read more by

Colleen Flaherty

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 36
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Payments Deferred for Florida College Savings Program
Pay Cuts for University Presidents, Coaches
When Professors Get Sick

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Nebraska Christian College Closing

Low Oil Prices Hit University Funds in Texas

2 Minnesota Institutions Pursue Shared President

State Senator Funds College in Potential Conflict of Interest

Academic Minute: Historical Personal Ads and Modern Dating

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members

Iowa State's admissions director reaches students with a personal letter

Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students

Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind

As colleges announce room and board refund plans, students are asking for more

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Roundup: Videoconferencing woes and a new coffee craze

Back to Top