Tenure Awarded… at Glenville State, Hudson County CC, Purdue Northwest, WPI

April 17, 2020
Glenville State College

  • Jason Barr, music education
  • Connie Stout, education
  • Matthew Thiele, English

Hudson County Community College

  • Sirhan Abdullah, health sciences
  • Lauren Drew, English as a second language
  • Courtney Payne, culinary arts

Purdue University Northwest

  • Hansung Kim, mechanical engineering
  • Michelle L. Spaulding, biological sciences
  • Scott T. Bates, biological sciences
  • Bir B. Kafle, mathematics
  • George L. Stefanek, computer information technology

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

  • Xiangnan Kong, computer science
  • Kyumin Lee, computer science
  • Yuxiang Liu, mechanical engineering
  • Purvi Shah, business
  • Gillian Smith, computer science
  • Zhongqiang Zhang, mathematical sciences

