April 17, 2020
Glenville State College
- Jason Barr, music education
- Connie Stout, education
- Matthew Thiele, English
Hudson County Community College
- Sirhan Abdullah, health sciences
- Lauren Drew, English as a second language
- Courtney Payne, culinary arts
Purdue University Northwest
- Hansung Kim, mechanical engineering
- Michelle L. Spaulding, biological sciences
- Scott T. Bates, biological sciences
- Bir B. Kafle, mathematics
- George L. Stefanek, computer information technology
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Xiangnan Kong, computer science
- Kyumin Lee, computer science
- Yuxiang Liu, mechanical engineering
- Purvi Shah, business
- Gillian Smith, computer science
- Zhongqiang Zhang, mathematical sciences
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Teaching online should not mean presenting yourself less professionally or lowering academic standar
Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
College librarians prepare for looming budget cuts, and journal subscriptions could be in for a trim
New recession sets stage for abuses by for-profits, critics fear
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!