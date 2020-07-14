Print

Newly Tenured… at MIT, Texas State

Scott Jaschik
July 14, 2020
 

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Ibrahim Cisse, physics
  • Jörn Dunkel, mathematics
  • Mehrdad Jazayeri, brain and cognitive sciences
  • Yen-Jie Lee, physics
  • Josh McDermott, brain and cognitive sciences
  • Yogesh Surendranath, chemistry
  • Mark Vogelsberger, physics
  • Adam Willard, chemistry
  • Lindley Winslow, physics

Texas State University

  • Carlos Abreu Mendoza, world languages and literatures
  • Arzu Ari, respiratory care
  • Stephanie Ames Asbell, music
  • Maneka D. Brooks, curriculum and instruction
  • Yao-Yu Chih, finance and economics
  • Clay M. Craig, journalism and mass communication
  • Stephanie L. Dailey, communication studies
  • Shannon R. Dean, counseling, leadership, adult education and school psychology
  • Diane M. Dolezel, health information management
  • Jonathan J. Faber, art and design
  • Michael J. Faber, political science
  • Lawrence V. Fulton, health administration
  • Russell P. Haight, music
  • Jacob G. Harrison, music
  • Michael L. Ippolito, music
  • Joseph P. Laycock, philosophy
  • Karen A. Lewis, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Vangelis Metsis, computer science
  • Michael Mileski, health administration
  • David Dominguez Navarro, world languages and literatures
  • Suho Oh, mathematics
  • Cecily G. Parks, English
  • Norma J. Perez-Brena, family and consumer sciences
  • Indu Ramachandran, management
  • Zo H. Ramamonjiarivelo, health administration
  • Astrid N. Schwalb, biology
  • Amy L. Schwarz, communication disorders
  • Leah Schwebel, English
  • Lois A. Stickley, physical therapy
  • Jennifer F. Stob, art and design
  • Kristen Tooley, psychology
  • Logan T. Trujillo, psychology
  • Randall F. Young, accounting
  • Yihong Yuan, geography
  • Alexander Zakhidov, physics

