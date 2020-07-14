Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Ibrahim Cisse, physics
- Jörn Dunkel, mathematics
- Mehrdad Jazayeri, brain and cognitive sciences
- Yen-Jie Lee, physics
- Josh McDermott, brain and cognitive sciences
- Yogesh Surendranath, chemistry
- Mark Vogelsberger, physics
- Adam Willard, chemistry
- Lindley Winslow, physics
- Carlos Abreu Mendoza, world languages and literatures
- Arzu Ari, respiratory care
- Stephanie Ames Asbell, music
- Maneka D. Brooks, curriculum and instruction
- Yao-Yu Chih, finance and economics
- Clay M. Craig, journalism and mass communication
- Stephanie L. Dailey, communication studies
- Shannon R. Dean, counseling, leadership, adult education and school psychology
- Diane M. Dolezel, health information management
- Jonathan J. Faber, art and design
- Michael J. Faber, political science
- Lawrence V. Fulton, health administration
- Russell P. Haight, music
- Jacob G. Harrison, music
- Michael L. Ippolito, music
- Joseph P. Laycock, philosophy
- Karen A. Lewis, chemistry and biochemistry
- Vangelis Metsis, computer science
- Michael Mileski, health administration
- David Dominguez Navarro, world languages and literatures
- Suho Oh, mathematics
- Cecily G. Parks, English
- Norma J. Perez-Brena, family and consumer sciences
- Indu Ramachandran, management
- Zo H. Ramamonjiarivelo, health administration
- Astrid N. Schwalb, biology
- Amy L. Schwarz, communication disorders
- Leah Schwebel, English
- Lois A. Stickley, physical therapy
- Jennifer F. Stob, art and design
- Kristen Tooley, psychology
- Logan T. Trujillo, psychology
- Randall F. Young, accounting
- Yihong Yuan, geography
- Alexander Zakhidov, physics
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks
Study: Concept of faculty fit in hiring is vague and potentially detrimental to diversity efforts
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Survey finds higher prevalence of depression among students and difficulties accessing mental health
Middle States agency will accredit colleges around the country, and the world
COVID-19 roundup: More sports nixed, outdoor classrooms at Rice, doubts about health centers and soc
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
Colleges are flimflamming college students and parents about reopening in the fall (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »