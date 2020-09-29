Topics
New Programs: Ethnic and Race Studies, Actuarial Science, Marketing, Music Technology, Global Affairs and Business
September 29, 2020
- California Lutheran University is starting a major in ethnic and race studies.
- East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania is starting an actuarial science minor.
- Finlandia University is starting an online certificate in marketing.
- Ramapo College is starting an M.F.A. in creative music technology.
- University of Notre Dame is starting a dual master’s degree program in global affairs and business administration.
