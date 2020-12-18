The 10 'Inside Higher Ed' stories that attracted the most readers

Here are the 10 articles, columns and blog posts that attracted the most readers in 2019. (Columns and blog posts include the authors' names.) All but one of the pieces (No. 3) relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Many institutions are going pass/fail or making new grading schemes. How will prospective grad students, med students and community college transfers be affected? April 13, 2020

9. If (for some reason) you’re considering an abrupt move to online teaching, Stephanie Moore and Charles B. Hodges have practical advice for instructors. March 11, 2020

8. Because of COVID-19, most professors and students suddenly find themselves forced to use technology as they teach and learn. A panel of experts explores whether that will help or hurt attitudes about online education. March 18, 2020

7. If campuses are still off-limits to students come September, this spring's version of remote learning won't suffice. Some colleges are preparing (quietly) to deliver better online learning at scale. April 1, 2020

6. Experts weigh in on how the sudden, forced adoption of technology-delivered instruction will affect the well-being of professors and students alike. March 25, 2020

5. The option of students returning to campus in the fall is not viable, regardless of the economic implications, argues William G. Tierney. May 11, 2020.

4. Online Zoom classes were disrupted by individuals spewing racist, misogynistic or vulgar content. March 26, 2020

3. President engages in "useful hyperbole" by claiming he rescued historically black colleges, but his administration has made good on some of its promise to support the sector. Jan. 23, 2020

2. Higher education in a time of social distancing: 15 fall scenarios by Edward J. Maloney and Joshua Kim. April 22, 2020.

1. Mays Imad offers 10 teaching strategies to support students and help them continue to learn during this time of uncertainty. March 17, 2020.

