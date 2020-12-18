The 10 'Inside Higher Ed' stories that attracted the most readers

Here are the 10 stories that attracted the most readers in 2020.
Here are the 10 articles, columns and blog posts that attracted the most readers in 2019. (Columns and blog posts include the authors' names.) All but one of the pieces (No. 3) relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.
10. Many institutions are going pass/fail or making new grading schemes. How will prospective grad students, med students and community college transfers be affected? April 13, 2020
9. If (for some reason) you’re considering an abrupt move to online teaching, Stephanie Moore and Charles B. Hodges have practical advice for instructors. March 11, 2020
8. Because of COVID-19, most professors and students suddenly find themselves forced to use technology as they teach and learn. A panel of experts explores whether that will help or hurt attitudes about online education. March 18, 2020
7. If campuses are still off-limits to students come September, this spring's version of remote learning won't suffice. Some colleges are preparing (quietly) to deliver better online learning at scale. April 1, 2020
6. Experts weigh in on how the sudden, forced adoption of technology-delivered instruction will affect the well-being of professors and students alike. March 25, 2020
5. The option of students returning to campus in the fall is not viable, regardless of the economic implications, argues William G. Tierney. May 11, 2020.
4. Online Zoom classes were disrupted by individuals spewing racist, misogynistic or vulgar content. March 26, 2020
3. President engages in "useful hyperbole" by claiming he rescued historically black colleges, but his administration has made good on some of its promise to support the sector. Jan. 23, 2020
2. Higher education in a time of social distancing: 15 fall scenarios by Edward J. Maloney and Joshua Kim. April 22, 2020.
1. Mays Imad offers 10 teaching strategies to support students and help them continue to learn during this time of uncertainty. March 17, 2020.
And for comparison, here are last year's top 10.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Scholars pledge not to speak at Ole Miss until it reinstates a colleague
Cal State chancellor reflects on leadership as he approaches retirement delayed by COVID-19
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
The 10 'Inside Higher Ed' stories that attracted the most readers
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
New presidents or provosts: Berklee Cypress Cuyahoga Forsyth Tech Kirkwood MCPHS Oakland Rutgers Ste
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Voters want to increase value of college, as perception dips in pandemic
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »