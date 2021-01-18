How Much Will Your College Receive in Coronavirus Stimulus Funding, Part 2?
This searchable database shows how much public, private nonprofit and for-profit institutions are set to receive, as well as how much of that money must go to financial aid grants for students.
By
The U.S. Department of Education last week released details on exactly how much money thousands of colleges and universities are receiving out of $21.2 billion in COVID-19 emergency funding signed into law at the end of December.
In total, about $20.5 billion is going to public and nonprofit colleges and universities. Another $681 million is flowing to for-profit, or proprietary, institutions. The money for public and nonprofit institutions is split between funding reserved for student grants and funding that can go toward other institutional costs like lost revenue or paying for technology used in distance education. For-profit institutions are required to use the money for financial aid grants for students.
The exact formula for determining payment amounts is based on relative shares of students receiving federal Pell Grants, which are often used as a proxy for low-income status. One important caveat: amounts listed below might not be the final allocations certain colleges or universities receive. Those who had to pay an excise tax on large amounts of investment income -- the so-called endowment tax -- might have their payment amounts cut.
This money comes after an earlier round of stimulus funding announced in the spring.
Find an error below? Email [email protected]. The original, nonsearchable lists of allocation amounts are available here for for-profit institutions and here for public and nonprofit institutions.
Read more by
Private colleges wonder if they are in Biden relief plan - Jan 1814 hours 25 min ago
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19 funding - Jan 1814 hours 32 min ago
Professor who helped make face shields for front line tragically dies of COVID-19 - Jan 15January 15, 2021
Education Department releases billions in aid to colleges - Jan 1514 hours 32 min ago
-
- 1 of 173
- ›
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Private colleges wonder if they are in Biden relief plan
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »