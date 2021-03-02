7 Ways Colleges Can Help Support Students in Speaking Up
Findings from the Inside Higher Ed/College Pulse survey on student voices across campus and in the classroom -- plus ideas for action.
Do students feel heard by professors in the classroom and by administrators at their college or university? Inside Higher Ed's inaugural Student Voice survey explored the issues students want a voice in and offered insights into how campus officials might listen and respond better. View the infographic for highlights from the survey that show why students may need help speaking up -- plus a list of seven ways faculty and administrators can support students with finding their voice. Read the full survey analysis article.
Read more
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Criminal initiative targeting scholars who allegedly hid Chinese funding and affiliations comes unde
St. Bonaventure president remembered as larger-than-life personality after long battle with COVID-19
College Basketball Analyst Allegedly Doxxed Professors
Provision in COVID-19 relief bill would ease incentives for for-profits to target veterans
Saint Mary's Removes Statue by Nazi-Approved Sculptor
Common Application data show most applicants are not submitting test scores
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
Texas Donors Threatened to Pull Gifts Over Fight Song