7 Ways Colleges Can Help Support Students in Speaking Up

Findings from the Inside Higher Ed/College Pulse survey on student voices across campus and in the classroom -- plus ideas for action.

Melissa Ezarik
March 2, 2021
 
 

Do students feel heard by professors in the classroom and by administrators at their college or university? Inside Higher Ed's inaugural Student Voice survey explored the issues students want a voice in and offered insights into how campus officials might listen and respond better. View the infographic for highlights from the survey that show why students may need help speaking up -- plus a list of seven ways faculty and administrators can support students with finding their voice. Read the full survey analysis article.

Melissa Ezarik

