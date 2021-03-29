Print

Newly Tenured… at Arkansas Tech, Casper, Smith, Western Nevada

By

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2021
 

Arkansas Tech University

  • Douglas Barron, biology
  • Summer Bruch, art
  • Nathaniel Chapman, behavioral sciences
  • Rajib Choudhury, physical sciences
  • Michael Davis, physical sciences
  • Amber Harrington, physical sciences
  • Alexis Johnson, communication and journalism
  • Tennille Lasker-Scott, professional studies
  • Rejina Manandhar, emergency management
  • Ekong Peters, emergency management
  • Erica Wondolowski, behavioral sciences

Casper College

  • Marjorie Anderson, business information systems
  • Lisa Coulter, nursing
  • Carli Holcomb, sculpture and metalsmithing
  • Heather Lloyd, criminal justice and law
  • Jessica Peterson, nursing
  • Vanessa Sorenson, nursing
  • Aaron Wood, dance

Smith College

  • Maren Buck, chemistry
  • Luca Capogna, mathematics and statistics
  • Jordan Crouser, computer science
  • Kris Dorsey, engineering
  • Lisa Mangiamele, biological sciences
  • Miles Ott, statistical and data sciences
  • Candice Price, mathematics and statistics

Western Nevada College

  • Rachelle Bassen, biology
  • Rebecca Bevans, psychology
  • Smriti Bhattarai, biology

