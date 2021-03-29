March 29, 2021
Arkansas Tech University
- Douglas Barron, biology
- Summer Bruch, art
- Nathaniel Chapman, behavioral sciences
- Rajib Choudhury, physical sciences
- Michael Davis, physical sciences
- Amber Harrington, physical sciences
- Alexis Johnson, communication and journalism
- Tennille Lasker-Scott, professional studies
- Rejina Manandhar, emergency management
- Ekong Peters, emergency management
- Erica Wondolowski, behavioral sciences
Casper College
- Marjorie Anderson, business information systems
- Lisa Coulter, nursing
- Carli Holcomb, sculpture and metalsmithing
- Heather Lloyd, criminal justice and law
- Jessica Peterson, nursing
- Vanessa Sorenson, nursing
- Aaron Wood, dance
Smith College
- Maren Buck, chemistry
- Luca Capogna, mathematics and statistics
- Jordan Crouser, computer science
- Kris Dorsey, engineering
- Lisa Mangiamele, biological sciences
- Miles Ott, statistical and data sciences
- Candice Price, mathematics and statistics
Western Nevada College
- Rachelle Bassen, biology
- Rebecca Bevans, psychology
- Smriti Bhattarai, biology
Read more by
Trending Stories
- The problems with an increasingly dominant definition of anti-Semitism (opinion)
- Michigan Deans Condemn Regent's Remarks
- Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
- NASPA apologizes for 'insulting and insensitive' Suze Orman keynote
- Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »