Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Medgar Evers College, Millersville U, Northwest State CC, Ohio Dominican U, Oklahoma City U, Stephen F. Austin State U, Trinity U

  • Kenneth R. Evans, president of Lamar University, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City University.
  • Connie Gallaher, president of OhioHealth at Home, has been named president of Ohio Dominican University.

By

Doug Lederman
April 14, 2021
 
  • Kenneth R. Evans, president of Lamar University, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City University.
  • Connie Gallaher, president of OhioHealth at Home, has been named president of Ohio Dominican University.
  • Gail E. Gasparich, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Salem State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Millersville University, in Pennsylvania.
  • Todd Hernandez, executive vice president at Northwest State Community College, in Ohio, has been promoted to president there.
  • Megan Mustain, acting chief academic officer, vice provost for student academics and dean of the Core at Saint Mary’s College of California, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Trinity University, in Texas.
  • Patricia Ramsey, senior executive fellow at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, in Washington, D.C., has been chosen as president of Medgar Evers College, part of the City University of New York system.
  • Lorenzo M. Smith, professor and dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at California State​ University, Sacramento, has been named provost and executive vice president at Stephen F. Austin State University, in Texas.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Trending Stories

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Rejecting Remote Proctoring
A Warning and a Price Tag
Students Struggle but Don’t Seek Colleges’ Help

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

University of Richmond Faculty Votes No Confidence in Board Leader

Laurentian University Cuts 69 Programs

Morris Brown Earns Accreditation Candidacy After 19 Years

Higher Ed Groups Support Voting Rights

Reworking Budget, Arkansas Fort-Smith Drops From 5 to 3 Colleges

Universities Seek Alternative Vaccines Amid Johnson & Johnson Pause

Back to Top