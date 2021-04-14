- Kenneth R. Evans, president of Lamar University, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Oklahoma City University.
- Connie Gallaher, president of OhioHealth at Home, has been named president of Ohio Dominican University.
- Gail E. Gasparich, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Salem State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Millersville University, in Pennsylvania.
- Todd Hernandez, executive vice president at Northwest State Community College, in Ohio, has been promoted to president there.
- Megan Mustain, acting chief academic officer, vice provost for student academics and dean of the Core at Saint Mary’s College of California, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Trinity University, in Texas.
- Patricia Ramsey, senior executive fellow at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, in Washington, D.C., has been chosen as president of Medgar Evers College, part of the City University of New York system.
- Lorenzo M. Smith, professor and dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at California State University, Sacramento, has been named provost and executive vice president at Stephen F. Austin State University, in Texas.
