New Presidents or Provosts: Fulton-Montgomery CC, North Shore CC, Oklahoma State U, Palo Alto U, Peru State College, Richard Bland College, U of Tulsa, West Georgia Technical College

April 29, 2021
 
  • Erika Nash Cameron, associate professor and department chair in the School of Leadership and Education Sciences at the University of San Diego, in California, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Palo Alto University, also in California.
  • Brad Carson, professor of public policy at the University of Virginia and former acting U.S. under secretary of defense, has been named president of the University of Tulsa, in Oklahoma.
  • Michael Evans, vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer for the campus-based program at Southern New Hampshire University, has been selected as president of Peru State College, in Nebraska.
  • Tyler Hart, chief administrative officer at Richard Bland College, in Virginia, has been named provost there.
  • William Heineman, provost at Northern Essex Community College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president of North Shore Community College, also in Massachusetts.
  • Julie Post, vice president of student affairs at Gwinnett Technical College, in Georgia, has been appointed president of West Georgia Technical College.
  • Kayse Shrum, president of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, has been selected as president of Oklahoma State University.
  • Gregory Truckenmiller, acting president of Fulton-Montgomery Community College, in New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

