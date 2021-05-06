May 6, 2021
Starting Out
- Radford University has started a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $68 million.
- St. Cloud State University has started a campaign to raise $32 million. The college has already raised 88 percent of that total.
Finishing Up
- Albany Law School has raised $32 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal was $30 million.
- Nichols College raised $66 million in a campaign that launched in 2015 with a $45 million goal. The campaign resulted in a new academic building, major renovations and upgrades to athletic facilities, and an increase in the number of endowed scholarships from 21 to 83.
- North Carolina A&T State University raised $181.4 million in a campaign over eight years. The university received 35 corporate and individual donations, including a $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The original goal for the campaign was $85 million.
