Capital Campaign Watch: Albany Law, Nichols, North Carolina A&T, Radford, St. Cloud State

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2021
 

Starting Out

  • Radford University has started a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $68 million.
  • St. Cloud State University has started a campaign to raise $32 million. The college has already raised 88 percent of that total.

Finishing Up

  • Albany Law School has raised $32 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal was $30 million.
  • Nichols College raised $66 million in a campaign that launched in 2015 with a $45 million goal. The campaign resulted in a new academic building, major renovations and upgrades to athletic facilities, and an increase in the number of endowed scholarships from 21 to 83.
  • North Carolina A&T State University raised $181.4 million in a campaign over eight years. The university received 35 corporate and individual donations, including a $45 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The original goal for the campaign was $85 million.

Scott Jaschik

