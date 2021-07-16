After nearly three semesters of the pandemic painting new, evolving pictures of college life and coursework, Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse asked students about how they would define student success. Many of them referenced hurdles to their success, including job loss, the loss of loved ones to COVID-19, food and housing insecurity, and mental health struggles, as well as frustrations such as less teaching time, the lack of classmate connections and professors' discomfort with tech. Other students focused on the elements of success and what supports could help.

The responses, captured as part of a Student Voice survey of 2,000 students supported by Kaplan, can help administrators and faculty members better understand what students need and want as COVID-19 and its effects linger into the fall semester and beyond.