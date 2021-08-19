August 19, 2021
Starting Off
- Idaho State University is launching a two-year campaign to raise $20 million for student aid.
Finishing Up
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology met its goal to raise $250 million in a campaign that was announced in 2018.
Read more by
Trending Stories
- Netflix's 'The Chair' depicts a position in academe that's more demanding than ever (opinion)
- No Vaccines? No Wi-Fi
- WPI creates 45 new teaching-intensive tenure lines
- Contentious special election yields new Wyoming college district
- The reopening challenge of balancing safety with a normal college experience (opinion)
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »