Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Frostburg State, University of Alabama, University of Oregon

By

Scott Jaschik
September 16, 2021
 

Starting Off

Finishing Up

  • University of Oregon has raised $3.24 billion in a campaign that started in 2014. The original goal for the campaign was $2 billion, and it was raised to $3 billion in 2018.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
Judging a Degree by the Program,
Not the College
Detailing Last Fall’s Online Enrollment Surge

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Linfield Board Chair Resigns Amid Continued Controversy

Walmart Education Program Yields Positive Student Outcomes

Report: Community Colleges Drive Workforce Education, Training

Hawaii Governor: No Fans at Football Games

Academic Minute: What We Know About Forgetting

Autistic Professor Denied Accommodation Over Mask

Back to Top
 