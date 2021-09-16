September 16, 2021
Starting Off
- Frostburg State University is starting a campaign to raise $25 million. So far, the campaign has raised $16 million.
- University of Alabama has started a campaign to raise $1.5 billion; $940 million has already been raised.
Finishing Up
- University of Oregon has raised $3.24 billion in a campaign that started in 2014. The original goal for the campaign was $2 billion, and it was raised to $3 billion in 2018.
