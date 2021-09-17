September 17, 2021
- Tracey Abell, chief operating officer at the American College of Healthcare Sciences, has been promoted to president there.
- Lesley Brown, provost and vice president, academic, at Mount Royal University, in Alberta, has been chosen as president of Yukon University, also in Canada.
- Michael S. Carr, deputy provost at National Louis University, in Illinois, has been appointed provost and chief academic officer at North Park University, also in Illinois.
- James W. Crawford III, interim president of Felician University, in New Jersey, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jan E. Duncan, former education dean at Jarvis Christian College, in Texas, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs at Texas College.
- Star Rivera-Lacey, vice president of student services at the San Diego College of Continuing Education, in California, has been appointed superintendent/president of the Palomar Community College District, also in California.
- Mark Rubinstein, president of Granite State College, in New Hampshire, has been selected as chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire.
- Daniel J. Scholz, interim president of Cardinal Stritch University, in Wisconsin, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
