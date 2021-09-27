Topics
New Programs: Dietetics, Chiropractic Education, Nursing, Data Analytics, Sports Analytics
September 27, 2021
- Buffalo State College, of the State University of New York, has a new master’s degree in dietetics.
- Campbellsville University is launching a school of chiropractic medicine.
- College of Saint Benedict, in partnership with Saint John’s University of Minnesota, is starting two doctor of nursing practice programs, one in family nursing and one for leaders in the field.
- Purdue University Global is starting a master of science in data analytics.
- Syracuse University is starting an online certificate of advanced study in sport analytics.
