New Programs: Data Analytics, Management and Risk, Health Care and Spanish, Mental Health, Nursing
November 4, 2021
- Bowie State University is starting a certificate program in data analytics.
- North Carolina State University has started a master’s degree in management, risk and analytics.
- Salem State University has launched a new bachelor of science in health-care studies and Spanish.
- Touro College and University System is starting a Psy.D.
- Virginia Wesleyan University is starting a joint bachelor of science in nursing with Sentara College of Health Sciences.
