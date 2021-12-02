New Presidents or Provosts: Campbellsville U, Delaware Valley U, Howard CC, Northwestern State U of Louisiana, Rice U, Southern Oregon U, U of Memphis, U of South Alabama, Wagner College
December 2, 2021
- Richard J. Bailey Jr., president of Northern New Mexico College, has been selected as president of Southern Oregon University.
- Jo Bonner, chief of staff to Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, has been appointed president of the University of South Alabama.
- Reginald DesRoches, provost of Rice University, in Texas, has been named president there.
- Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been selected as president of the University of Memphis, in Tennessee.
- Joseph Hopkins, dean of the School of Arts at Samford University, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Campbellsville University, in Kentucky.
- Marcus Jones, interim president of Northwestern State University, in Louisiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Benjamin E. Rusiloski, interim president of Delaware Valley University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Daria Willis, president of Everett Community College, in Washington, has been selected as president of Howard Community College, in Maryland.
