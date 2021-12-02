Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Campbellsville U, Delaware Valley U, Howard CC, Northwestern State U of Louisiana, Rice U, Southern Oregon U, U of Memphis, U of South Alabama, Wagner College

Doug Lederman
  • Richard J. Bailey Jr., president of Northern New Mexico College, has been selected as president of Southern Oregon University.
  • Jo Bonner, chief of staff to Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, has been appointed president of the University of South Alabama.
  • Reginald DesRoches, provost of Rice University, in Texas, has been named president there.
  • Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University, in Alabama, has been selected as president of the University of Memphis, in Tennessee.
  • Joseph Hopkins, dean of the School of Arts at Samford University, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Campbellsville University, in Kentucky.
  • Marcus Jones, interim president of Northwestern State University, in Louisiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Benjamin E. Rusiloski, interim president of Delaware Valley University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Daria Willis, president of Everett Community College, in Washington, has been selected as president of Howard Community College, in Maryland.

