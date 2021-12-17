Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Austin CC, Brazosport College, Clark College, Dyersburg State CC, Pillar College, Southern State CC, U of Arkansas CC-Batesville, U of North Texas System

  • Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee.
  • Rupert A. Hayles Jr., chief operating officer and executive vice president of Pillar College, in New Jersey, has been promoted to president there.
  • Nicole Roades, vice president of academic affairs at Southern State Community College, in Ohio, has been selected as president there.
  • Brian Shonk, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, has been promoted to chancellor there.
  • Vincent Solis, president of Western Nevada College, has been appointed president of Brazosport College, in Texas.
  • Monique Umphrey, president of Houston Community College Northeast, in Texas, has been named provost/executive vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at Austin Community College, also in Texas.
  • Paul Wickline, associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, in California, has been appointed vice president of instruction at Clark College, in Washington State.
  • Dr. Michael R. Williams, president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, has been selected as chancellor of the University of North Texas system.

