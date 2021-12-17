New Presidents or Provosts: Austin CC, Brazosport College, Clark College, Dyersburg State CC, Pillar College, Southern State CC, U of Arkansas CC-Batesville, U of North Texas System
December 17, 2021
- Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee.
- Rupert A. Hayles Jr., chief operating officer and executive vice president of Pillar College, in New Jersey, has been promoted to president there.
- Nicole Roades, vice president of academic affairs at Southern State Community College, in Ohio, has been selected as president there.
- Brian Shonk, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, has been promoted to chancellor there.
- Vincent Solis, president of Western Nevada College, has been appointed president of Brazosport College, in Texas.
- Monique Umphrey, president of Houston Community College Northeast, in Texas, has been named provost/executive vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at Austin Community College, also in Texas.
- Paul Wickline, associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, in California, has been appointed vice president of instruction at Clark College, in Washington State.
- Dr. Michael R. Williams, president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, has been selected as chancellor of the University of North Texas system.
Trending Stories
- DeSantis Demands Trustees Give $100K to Campaign, Fried Says
- U.N. warns of packaging of higher ed as a 'consumption good'
- 11 Lessons From 21st-Century U.S. History | Higher Ed Gamma
- Colleges should support women faculty of color as leaders (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: Austin Batesville Brazosport Clark Dyersburg Pillar SSCC UNT
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras resigns amid criticism
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »