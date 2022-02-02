New Presidents or Provosts: Champlain College, Idaho State U, Long Beach CC District, Montclair State U, Ohio Northern U, Park U, Pennsylvania State U, Rio Salado College, U of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
February 2, 2022
- Melissa J. Baumann, provost and chief academic officer at Xavier University, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Ohio Northern University.
- Neeli Bendapudi, president and professor of marketing at the University of Louisville, in Kentucky, has been named president of Pennsylvania State University.
- Chris Clemens, Jaroslav Folda Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been appointed executive vice chancellor and provost there.
- Valerie Martin Conley, dean of the College of Education at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs and provost at Idaho State University.
- Junius Gonzalez, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the New York Institute of Technology, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Montclair State University, in New Jersey.
- Alejandro (Alex) Hernandez, dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies and vice provost of online learning at the University of Virginia, has been appointed president of Champlain College, in Vermont.
- Mike Muñoz, interim superintendent-president of the Long Beach Community College District, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Stella Perez, executive director of Audere Consulting, in Arizona, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs at Rio Salado College, also in Arizona.
- Shane B. Smeed, interim president of Park University, in Missouri, has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis.
Trending Stories
- Colleges face IT brain drain driven by COVID, pay disparities
- Tips for encouraging mindfulness and its benefits in classes (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: Champlain ISU LBCC Montclair Ohio Northern Park Penn State Rio Salado UN…
- Exploring the Wordle phenomenon, AI and writing as gaming (opinion)
- 2 Fatally Shot at Bridgewater College
Most Shared Stories
- Study: Women-led colleges hire more women and pay them better
- U.S. officials review Ohio college's online program partnership
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- University of Arizona Global faces multiplying woes
- Study: Grade satisfaction a major factor in student evals
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »