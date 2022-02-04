Tenure Awarded… at Colby, Whitman
February 4, 2022
Colby College
- Marta Ameri, art
- Britt Halvorson, anthropology
- Ying Li, computer science
- James Siodla, economics
Whitman College
- Eunice L. Blavascunas, anthropology and environmental studies
- Rachel L. George, anthropology
- Krista H. Gulbransen, art history and visual culture studies
- Britney L. Moss, biology, biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology
- Lyman P. Persico, geology and environmental studies
- Alvaro Santana-Acuña, sociology
