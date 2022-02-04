Print

Tenure Awarded… at Colby, Whitman

Scott Jaschik
Colby College

  • Marta Ameri, art
  • Britt Halvorson, anthropology
  • Ying Li, computer science
  • James Siodla, economics

Whitman College

  • Eunice L. Blavascunas, anthropology and environmental studies
  • Rachel L. George, anthropology
  • Krista H. Gulbransen, art history and visual culture studies
  • Britney L. Moss, biology, biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology
  • Lyman P. Persico, geology and environmental studies
  • Alvaro Santana-Acuña, sociology

