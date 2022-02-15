Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Geology, Talent Management, Information Technology
February 15, 2022
- Georgian Court University is starting a direct-entry master of science in nursing program.
- Highline College, in Washington State, is starting an associate of science in geology.
- Quinnipiac University is starting a B.S. in talent management.
- University of the People is starting an online M.S. in information technology.
