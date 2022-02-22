New Presidents or Provosts: Keystone College, Oregon Health & Science U, U of Pennsylvania, U of the People, U of South Carolina, U of Tulsa, U of Wisconsin System, Whitworth U, Williams College
February 22, 2022
- Michael Amiridis, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been selected as president of the University of South Carolina.
- Andra Basu, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at East Stroudsburg University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost/vice president for academic affairs at Keystone College, also in Pennsylvania.
- Marie Cini, acting president of ED2WORK and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Maryland, University College, has been selected as provost and chief academic officer at University of the People.
- Marie Chisholm-Burns, dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, has been selected as executive vice president and provost at Oregon Health & Science University.
- George Justice, professor of English and former dean of humanities in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University, has been chosen as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Tulsa, in Oklahoma.
- M. Elizabeth Magill, executive vice president and provost of the University of Virginia, has been appointed president of the University of Pennsylvania.
- Scott McQuilkin, interim president at Whitworth University, in Washington State, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jay O. Rothman, chairman and CEO of the law firm Foley & Lardner, in Wisconsin, has been chosen as president of the University of Wisconsin system.
- Eiko Maruko Siniawer, Class of 1955 Memorial Professor of History and chair of Asian studies at Williams College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost there.
