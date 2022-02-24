Print

Newly Tenured… at Colorado College, Ithaca College, Linfield, Presbyterian

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2022
 

Colorado College

  • Anthony Bull, human biology and kinesiology
  • Janet Burge, mathematics and computer science
  • Nadia Guessous, feminist and gender studies
  • Sara Hanson, molecular biology
  • Amy Kohout, history
  • Rachel Jabaily, organismal biology and ecology
  • Beth Malmskog, mathematics and computer science
  • Purvi Mehta, history
  • Dwanna McKay, race, ethnicity and migration studies
  • Molly Moran, mathematics and computer science
  • Vanessa Muñoz, sociology
  • Natanya Pulley, English
  • Karen Roybal, Southwest studies
  • Jamal Ratchford, history and race, ethnicity, and migration studies
  • Jason Weaver, psychology

Ithaca College

  • Walter Chon, theater arts
  • Matthew Clauhs, music
  • Michael Costello, physical therapy
  • Tamara Fitzwater, psychology
  • Jenna Heffron, occupational therapy
  • Karen Lomond, physical therapy
  • Elizabeth Medina-Gray, music theory, history and composition
  • Timothy Mirabito, journalism
  • Margaret Shackell, accounting and business law
  • Yvette Sterbenk, strategic communication
  • Rhonda Vanover, media arts, sciences and studies
  • Courtney Young, theater arts
  • Christopher Zemliauskas, performance studies
  • Daniel Zimmerman, theater arts

Linfield University

  • Andrew Baggett, chemistry
  • Julie Fitzwater, nursing
  • Lindsey Mantoan, theatre arts

Presbyterian College

  • Kate Anderson, psychology
  • Daniel Benjamin Bailey, political science
  • Rachel Childers, economics and business
  • Patricia Jones, education
  • Julie Meadows, religion and philosophy
  • Austin Shull, biology

