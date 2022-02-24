Newly Tenured… at Colorado College, Ithaca College, Linfield, Presbyterian
February 24, 2022
Colorado College
- Anthony Bull, human biology and kinesiology
- Janet Burge, mathematics and computer science
- Nadia Guessous, feminist and gender studies
- Sara Hanson, molecular biology
- Amy Kohout, history
- Rachel Jabaily, organismal biology and ecology
- Beth Malmskog, mathematics and computer science
- Purvi Mehta, history
- Dwanna McKay, race, ethnicity and migration studies
- Molly Moran, mathematics and computer science
- Vanessa Muñoz, sociology
- Natanya Pulley, English
- Karen Roybal, Southwest studies
- Jamal Ratchford, history and race, ethnicity, and migration studies
- Jason Weaver, psychology
Ithaca College
- Walter Chon, theater arts
- Matthew Clauhs, music
- Michael Costello, physical therapy
- Tamara Fitzwater, psychology
- Jenna Heffron, occupational therapy
- Karen Lomond, physical therapy
- Elizabeth Medina-Gray, music theory, history and composition
- Timothy Mirabito, journalism
- Margaret Shackell, accounting and business law
- Yvette Sterbenk, strategic communication
- Rhonda Vanover, media arts, sciences and studies
- Courtney Young, theater arts
- Christopher Zemliauskas, performance studies
- Daniel Zimmerman, theater arts
Linfield University
- Andrew Baggett, chemistry
- Julie Fitzwater, nursing
- Lindsey Mantoan, theatre arts
Presbyterian College
- Kate Anderson, psychology
- Daniel Benjamin Bailey, political science
- Rachel Childers, economics and business
- Patricia Jones, education
- Julie Meadows, religion and philosophy
- Austin Shull, biology
